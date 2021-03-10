Winnipeg homicide unit investigating after human remains found near Dufferin industrial area

Human remains were found early Wednesday morning in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood, police say.

Police were called to the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street at about 7:15 a.m. where they found the remains.

Members of the homicide unit are taking over the investigation.

Police aren't sharing information about the person's identity until an autopsy is performed.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

