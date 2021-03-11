Police identify man whose remains were found in Dufferin area

Police have identified a man whose remains were found early Wednesday morning in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood as Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28.

Officers were called to Stella Avenue and McGregor Street around 7:15 a.m. to investigate a report about possible human remains. When they arrived, they confirmed the discovery.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced in a news release on Thursday morning that homicide investigators confirmed Dahlin's identity.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).