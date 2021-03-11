Police identify man whose remains were found in Dufferin area
Police have identified a man whose remains were found early Wednesday morning in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood as Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28.
Homicide unit investigating death of Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28
Police have identified a man whose remains were found early Wednesday morning in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood as Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28.
Officers were called to Stella Avenue and McGregor Street around 7:15 a.m. to investigate a report about possible human remains. When they arrived, they confirmed the discovery.
The Winnipeg Police Service announced in a news release on Thursday morning that homicide investigators confirmed Dahlin's identity.
The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).