3 men charged after 2 killings that may be linked: Winnipeg police

Three men from Winnipeg are facing charges in connection with two homicides, which police believe are linked.

Kurtis Joseph Dilallo, 39, Robert Shawn Murdock, 31, and Ernest John Young, 54, have each been charged with two counts of both first-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to a Winnipeg police news release issued Monday.

On Jan. 29, police found the body of 40-year-old Carl George Wescoupe inside the Manwin Hotel, which is on Main Street, between Logan and Henry avenues.

Three days later on Feb. 1, police responded to a stabbing after a man asked for help at another hotel on Main Street between Jarvis and Dufferin Avenues. The injured man was taken to hospital, but said another man might be hurt nearby.

Officers were directed to an apartment suite a few blocks away at the corner of Selkirk Avenue and Austin Street N., where they found the body of 40-year-old Lee James Boulette.

Investigators from the homicide unit believe the incidents were linked, the release said.

All three men were detained in custody.