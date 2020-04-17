Man dead after stabbing at Winnipeg hotel, police say

Police are asking for help in a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old died Thursday following a stabbing at a Winnipeg hotel.

Officers went to Main Street between Logan and Higgins avenues around 6:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing.

Police found and treated an injured man who was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified the victim as Steven Anthony Sealy.

Const. Rob Carver said the stabbing happened at the Manwin Hotel.

Police have detained a couple of suspects but no charges have been laid, he said.

Police ask anyone with information that could help them to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Do you have information about this story? Email Bryce Hoye.