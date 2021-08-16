Winnipeg police investigating fatal Sunday night fire as a homicide

A woman in her 60s is dead following a fire at a house on Scott Street in Winnipeg's Osborne Village neighbourhood Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the house near the intersection of Scott and River Avenue around 11 p.m.

The building incudes a convenience store on the lower level and a residence on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the second floor residence. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit officers are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers .

