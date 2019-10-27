Winnipeg police investigating three homicides in one night

Winnipeg police are investigating three homicides that took place in one night, Const. Rob Carver said Sunday morning.

A 14-year-old girl is dead and an 18-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after they were stabbed at a Halloween party Saturday night in Winnipeg's Tyndall Park neighbourhood, said Carver.

Two men are also dead after they were found suffering from upper body injuries in a rear lane near Ross Avenue and Isabel Street early Sunday morning.

"We're certainly on track to a horrible number," Carver said, about Winnipeg's rising homicide rate.

The city has seen 36 homicides this year, which includes seven in the last three weeks alone.

Carver said in the case of the Halloween party, police were called to the 100 block of Kinver Avenue near Inkster Boulevard and Keewatin Street at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found two females suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition, but the 14-year-old died from her injuries.

The 18-year-old victim's status was upgraded to stable condition.

"I was stunned. Every single homicide is a tragedy for the city, for the community, for the family and friends who know the person. Some are worse than others, and I think a 14-year-old being murdered is absolutely horrible. It took my breath away this morning," said Carver.

He said more than 10 people were at the party and couldn't say if alcohol was involved. He said no arrests have been made.

"We have a number of people currently detained. Some where we're speaking to them as witnesses, some detained where we're trying to figure out what role they had. We have not made arrests yet, but I think we have spoken to most of the people we're looking for," Carver said.

Police tape surrounds a home in the 100 block of Kinver Avenue in the city's Tyndall Park area. (Travis Golby/CBC)

In the second incident, police were called Ross Avenue and Isabel Street at 2:30 a.m. Both men were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died from upper body injuries.

Carver could not say how the men were killed or if weapons were involved. No arrests have been made.

He said the incident doesn't seem to be random and said it is not connected to the other homicide investigation.

Carver said the investigation is ongoing by members of the major crimes unit. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).