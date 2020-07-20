Winnipeg police ID man found lying on street outside North End hotel

The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the man who died outside a hotel on Main Street last weekend.

Around 2:45 a.m., first responders found Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, lying in the street outside the Northern Hotel on Main Street, between Dufferin and Jarvis Avenues.

Sumner was sent to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sumner is Winnipeg's 22nd homicide victim of 2020.

The WPS homicide unit is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.