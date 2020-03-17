Man dies after being shot in Winnipeg, police say

Winnipeg police say a man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to a home on College Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

This death is Winnipeg's seventh homicide of 2020.

As police investigate, anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.