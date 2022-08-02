74-year-old man identified as victim in West End homicide: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have identified a 74-year-old man as the victim of an apparent homicide in Winnipeg's West End on Friday.
Police found James Monaghan's body in home on Sherburn Street
Winnipeg police have identified a 74-year-old man as the person found dead in a Sherburn Street home Friday in what they suspect was a homicide.
Officers went to the home near Ellice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. to investigate a report there was a dead man at the house, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Police found the body of James Monaghan, 74, and are treating his death as a homicide because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, they said.
No suspects have been arrested.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).