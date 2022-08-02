Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

74-year-old man identified as victim in West End homicide: Winnipeg police

Police found James Monaghan's body in home on Sherburn Street

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police were still at the Sherburn Street home on Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police have identified a 74-year-old man as the person found dead in a Sherburn Street home Friday in what they suspect was a homicide.

Officers went to the home near Ellice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. to investigate a report there was a dead man at the house, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police found the body of James Monaghan, 74, and are treating his death as a homicide because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, they said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

