3 men charged with 2nd-degree murder after St. Norbert shooting death

Three people are charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a St. Norbert man in July, Winnipeg police say.

Salah Falah Hasan, 59, was found shot at a home on Houde Drive by police responding to a call about shots fired around 3 a.m. on July 3.

Hasan was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

Police charged Winnipeggers Mohamad Alzreik, 26, David Grant Wall, 38, and Jeffrey William Frame, 42, with second- degree murder on Tuesday. Frame is also charged with possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police believe Hasan knew Alzreik but are unsure if he was acquainted with Wall and Frame.

The three men went to the St. Norbert home together and Hasan was shot, police said.

All three are in police custody.