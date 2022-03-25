40-year-old man dies after assault in downtown Winnipeg

A 40-year-old man is dead after he was assaulted in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday evening, police say.

Winnipeg police went to Edmonton Street near Central Park around 8:30 p.m. to investigate an assault.

Prasad Biswa was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Biswa's death is the ninth homicide in Winnipeg in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

