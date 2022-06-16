Manslaughter charge laid in stabbing death of man found on Pembina Highway sidewalk, police say

A 43-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another man found with stab wounds on a Winnipeg sidewalk early Wednesday, police say.

Floyd Alex Chartrand was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order and theft under $5,000, which he had an active warrant for, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Claude Chancy said at a news conference Thursday.

The homicide unit took over the investigation that began after Wilbert Junior Harper, 33, was found injured on a Pembina Highway sidewalk in the area around Victoria General Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chancy said investigators believe Chartrand and Harper knew each other and got into an argument before the stabbing.

Harper was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he died.

Officers identified Chartrand as a suspect and arrested him in a nearby home without incident, Chancy said.