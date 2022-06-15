Winnipeg man dies in hospital after being found with stab wounds

A man found lying on a Winnipeg sidewalk with stab wounds died in hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officers got a call about an injured man lying on a Pembina Highway sidewalk in the area around Victoria General Hospital and went to investigate around 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release

The man had stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not identified the victim nor any suspects.

The man's death is the 25th homicide in Winnipeg this year.

