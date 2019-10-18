Woman's body found in Elmwood home after Winnipeg police shoot man in confrontation

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after being shot by police in a domestic incident in the Elmwood area of Winnipeg Friday morning.

In a release, the Winnipeg Police Service said the man was shot during a confrontation at a residence in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue at 8 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which looks into serious incidents involving police in the province, has assumed responsibility for that part of the investigation.

Police also found a woman's body inside the residence.

The woman's death marks Winnipeg's 32nd homicide of 2019.