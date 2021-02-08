Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in West End shooting last year

A 24-year-old Winnipegger is charged with second-degree murder after a 23-year-old man he knew was shot dead at a Victor Street home in April.

Royce Anthony James Boyle, 24, was arrested Friday in connection with the homicide nearly 10 months ago, says a Winnipeg police news release sent out Monday.

Police responded to a report of an injured man at a house on Victor near Wellington Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on April 24.

Noah Soloman Nigussie was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release the next day.

Police believe Boyle and Nigussie knew each other and were involved in a dispute at the home, which escalated and led to Nigussie being shot.