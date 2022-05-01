Man found injured at downtown Winnipeg hotel, later died: police

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning homicide after an injured man was discovered at a downtown hotel and later died in hospital.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a hotel on Smith Street between Portage and Ellice avenues.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

A Winnipeg Police Services forensic van was seen outside of the Marlborough Hotel on Smith Street part of Sunday morning.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

