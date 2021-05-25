Winnipeg police investigate early morning homicide

Police are investigating the city's fifth homicide in two weeks after a man was found seriously hurt early Tuesday morning in Winnipeg's Burrows Central neighbourhood.

Police were called at about 6 a.m. to the area of Magnus Avenue between Arlington and Sinclair streets, a release issued later that day says.

When officers arrived, they administered emergency first aid to an adult man who was then taken to hospital in critical condition.

He later died of his injuries.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The homicide on Magnus Street is Winnipeg's fifth homicide in two weeks and the second over the long weekend.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old man was found seriously injured on Henry Street and died of his injuries.

There have been 11 homicides in Winnipeg in 2021.

