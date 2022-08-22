Winnipeg police asking for public's help in Point Douglas homicide investigation

Police in Winnipeg called a 3:45 p.m. CT news conference to ask for help in a homicide investigation connected to a series of random attacks.

Winnipeg police called a news conference Friday afternoon to ask for help from the public in a homicide investigation connected with a series of attacks in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Monday.

Police said Thursday that two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, whose body was found in a Point Douglas apartment building Monday morning.

They've also been charged with aggravated assault in connection with two serious assaults that happened in the same area that morning.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Wednesday.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the second youth, who police said is also a teen.