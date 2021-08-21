Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder after deadly assault on Higgins Avenue

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a 41-year-old who had been seriously assaulted on Monday night.

Norman Richard Pruden, 37, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder in the homicide of Ifa Germosa, police said in a news release on Friday.

Police believe Pruden and Germosa didn't know each other, but they got into an argument on Monday inside an establishment on Higgins Avenue, near the Disraeli Freeway.

Germosa was followed outside, where he was seriously assaulted with a weapon. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The next day, police found and arrested Pruden for aggravated assault, but upgraded his charge to second-degree murder after Germosa died of his injuries.

Pruden is in custody.