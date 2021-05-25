Winnipeg police investigate South Point Douglas homicide of 30-year-old man

Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the homicide of a 30-year-old Winnipeg man.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Henry Avenue, just off of the Disraeli Freeway, on Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a seriously injured man.

First responders administered first aid to the man, but he already died of his injuries.

Police identified the man as Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw and are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that may assist the Homicide Unit is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

