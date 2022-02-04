Winnipeg police investigating homicide after woman, 26, found dead in Furby Street apartment

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman, whose body was found in a Furby Street apartment Wednesday, as a homicide.

Officers responding to what police described only as "a report of suspicious circumstances" found the body of Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy in an apartment on the 400 block of Furby, near Ellice Avenue, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Friday news release.

No other details about the homicide were released.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Beardy's death to contact the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).