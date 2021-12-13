Homicide police investigate 41-year-old woman's death in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was found severely injured in a home in the St. John's neighbourhood early Monday morning and died.

Police were called to a home on College Avenue between Powers and McGregor streets just before 1 a.m. Monday and found a woman who was critically injured.

Officers provided emergency medical care until the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but she died of her injuries.

The woman has been identified as Flora Grey, 41, of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating her death, the 42nd homicide in the city this year.

Police ask anyone who might have information that could help investigators to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

