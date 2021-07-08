Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg man charged with murder in stabbing of 3-year-old daughter

A Winnipeg man is accused of abducting his three-year-old daughter and stabbing her to death on Wednesday morning.
Frank Nausigimana, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter, say Winnipeg police. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police have charged Frank Nausigimana, 28, with first-degree murder. He is in custody.

The estranged father abducted his daughter from her mother at knifepoint in her car in the Robertson neighbourhood before 9:30 a.m., police said in a news release Thursday.

Soon after, officers received a tip and found the man and a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Avenue and King Edward Street.

They found the girl inside, suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

"I can't imagine the grief and the pain [family members] are experiencing," Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference. "It's unbelievably horrific."

Murray said emergency personnel provided first aid and did everything they could. Staff involved were shaken by the experience, Murray said.

The mother and father split up soon after their daughter's birth, and there hadn't contact between them in recent months, Murray said.

With files from Ian Froese and Sam Samson

