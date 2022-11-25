Pair charged with 2nd-degree murder of Winnipeg man after being found in Edmonton

A man and a woman accused of killing a 47-year-old man in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood last month have been arrested in Edmonton on warrants for second-degree murder.

Early on Oct. 31, police responded to a report of an injured man on Johnson Avenue, east of Henderson Highway

Police found an unresponsive man, later identified as William "Billy" Markowski, around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

The homicide unit later identified two suspects — 23-year-old Toni Emma Ruddell and 28-year-old Christian Flett — who they believed had left the city and gone to Edmonton.

Warrants for their arrest were issued and last week, Winnipeg police asked officers in Edmonton to arrest the pair.

Ruddell and Flett were returned to Winnipeg on Nov. 24 on Thursday to face their charges.