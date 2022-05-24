Winnipeg police identify homicide victim, seek people of interest

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred in Winnipeg's Central Park neighbourhood last week and are asking the public for help to identify people of interest in her death.

A woman, who police say has been identified as 25-year-old Doris Lydia Trout, was found dead in the common area of an apartment complex on Kennedy Street near Sargent Avenue early on Thursday morning, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Prior to her death, Trout had been missing since April 12.

Police are asking the public to help identify this woman who is a person of interest in the homicide of Doris Trout. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police)



Trout's death is believed to be a homicide, and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.



Officers are asking the public for help to identify two women pictured in security camera footage. They are considered people of interest, and police are seeking information about their travels before and after the homicide.

Anyone with information that may could help investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).