Winnipeg police looking for suspect after assaulted man dies

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a suspect after a man was seriously assaulted and later died in hospital.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, where they found Leroy Jamie Daniel Flett, 31. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died two days later.

Police say they've identified Evan Jaye Littlejohn, 29, as a suspect in the homicide. They've issued a warrant for his arrest with a charge of manslaughter pending.

Littlejohn is about five foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Littlejohn, though they say not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

