Man dies after being found seriously injured at beer vendor

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found injured at a beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue early Tuesday morning and died in hospital.

Paramedics were called around 3:10 a.m. to the vendor on Notre Dame Avenue between Valour Road and Dublin Avenue, where they found the injured person.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and died of his injuries.

Investigators couldn't yet confirm his age or name.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, the sixth in Winnipeg in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: