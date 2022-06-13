24-year-old man found injured at West Broadway apartment dies in hospital

A 24-year-old Winnipegger's death after he was found injured at a West Broadway apartment block is being investigated as a homicide.

Winnipeg police went to an apartment block on Broadway between Spence and Sherbrook streets around 5 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a seriously injured man, police said in a news release on Monday.

They found a critically injured man.

Austin Mark Chief, 24, was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died of his injuries.

Investigators ask anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

