Woman killed in house fire was victim of homicide, Winnipeg police say

Police believe a 44-year-old woman who died in a house fire in a central Winnipeg neighbourhood in September was a victim of a homicide.

Thanks to help from the public, the woman has now been identified as Faye Sanderson, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 to the home on Young Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues in the Spence neighbourhood.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring from the home, a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service at the time stated.

One resident at the home was able to get out.

Once firefighters were able to get inside and search the house, they found Sanderson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the fire was intentionally set but haven't made any arrests yet, Tuesday's news release said.

Police believe the fire at the Young Street home was intentionally set. They are asking the public for help in their investigation. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Investigators are asking anyone with pertinent information, video surveillance in the nearby area or information about Sanderson's interactions before the fire to contact the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).