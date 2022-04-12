Homicide arrests announced after remains found northwest of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are holding a press conference Tuesday to announce homicide arrests in connection to human remains found northwest of Winnipeg on March 30.

Police were called after remains were located in an area off Road 79 N., just west of Highway 6 in the rural municipality of Woodlands.

The remains were found by a dog who had discovered them in the melting snow.

Manitoba RCMP said on April 5 that they suspect the person whose remains were found was the victim of a homicide.

Major crimes investigators, along with forensic identification services and an anthropology team have all taken part in the investigation, RCMP said.