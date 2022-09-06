16-year-old among 2 homicide suspects arrested in Winnipeg: police

A 16-year-old boy is one of two people police arrested and charged in connection with homicides on Friday and Saturday, Winnipeg police say.

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, police were called to a home on Mapleglen Drive between Sheppard Street and Marlow Court in the city's Maples area for a report of an assault, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found a severely injured 26-year-old man and gave emergency medical care, including tourniquets.

The man, who was identified as Dakota Beardy, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was found by police in the area and placed under arrest.

The homicide unit investigated and believe the teenager and Beardy were in the house together when a fight occurred.

The teenager was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

That same day, Winnipeg police arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Winnipeg's West End on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a building on Home Street near Sargent Avenue just before 8 a.m., with a report of a severely injured man found inside a suite, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Friday news release.

When they got there, they found 66-year-old Son Minh Nguyen's body. The Winnipeg man's death is believed to be a homicide, police say.

Later that day, 34-year-old Jay Peter Penner was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said in a Tuesday update.

Members of the homicide unit investigated and believe that Penner and Nguyen got into an argument, which escalated to a serious physical assault.

Multiple stabbings

On Friday evening, police were also called to a home in the Dufferin neighbourhood to respond to a man who was trying to stab people.

When they arrived at the home on Flora Avenue between McKenzie and Arlington streets, officers found three victims who had been stabbed and began to give emergency medical care.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were brought to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition. Another woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police found a 30-year-old man in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street, and placed him under arrest.

At that point, police noticed he was also suffering from a stab wound, so he was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he was treated and released into police custody.

Police believe the man knew the victims, and they had been together when a fight broke out.

He was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of failing to comply with a release order and taken into custody.