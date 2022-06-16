Woman wanted in February killing now also suspected in May death, Winnipeg police say

A Winnipeg woman already named as a suspect in a February homicide has now been identified as a suspect in another killing last month, police say.

Leah Carol Clifton, 34, is wanted for second-degree murder in both deaths, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Claude Chancy said at a Thursday news conference.

Clifton was first identified as a suspect in the killing of Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, who was found dead in an apartment on Furby Street in early February.

Now, she's also been named as a suspect in the death of Doris Lydia Trout, 25, who was found dead in the common area of an apartment complex on Kennedy Street near Sargent Avenue in late May, Chancy said.

Prior to her death, Trout, a Cree woman from Gods Lake Narrows First Nation, had been missing for over a month.

While police believe the same woman is responsible for both killings, the deaths "are not connected in any way, shape or form," Chancy said.

"It's very concerning, of course … [but] I certainly don't want to alarm the public in thinking that these are homicides that were out of the blue."

Another woman has also been charged in connection with Trout's death, police say.

Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27, was arrested on June 7 and charged with second-degree murder. She was also charged with failing to attend court and failing to comply with a probation order, Chancy said.

He would not elaborate on how Clifton and Beaulieu know each other, except to say both are believed to be involved "in the drug subculture."

Two people have also already been arrested in connection with Beardy's death. Amos Joe Kematch, 27, was arrested in late February, and Tanisha Caitlin Flett, 26, was arrested in early April.

Both are charged with second-degree murder.

Chancy said police don't know where Clifton is, as she is "actively evading" them. Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding her, he said.

She's described as five foot six and between 140 and 150 pounds, with a medium build. She has a tattoo with the words "RIP Dean" on the right side of her neck.

Clifton is also known to change her appearance, including her hair colour, Chancy said. She's considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.