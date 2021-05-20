Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after dispute escalated to assault with weapon, police allege

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he was involved in a dispute that ended in another man's death.

Justin Patrick Monro, 27, was charged and detained in connection with the death of Derek Scott Sutton, 37. Sutton was found severely injured outside a house on Beverley Street shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, police previously said.

Investigators believe Sutton was killed after an argument with Monro escalated into an assault with a weapon, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

Police allege Monro ran from the scene in the city's West End before officers arrived and found Sutton severely injured. They took Sutton to hospital, where he died.

Investigators say the men were both from Winnipeg and believe they knew each other, the release said.

Police did not reveal any more information about the weapon used or the type of injuries Sutton suffered.