Police arrest man, 34, in connection to homicide in Winnipeg last week

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide near the St. Matthews area last week.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 12, police officers responded to a call about a man who had been assaulted in the 400 block of Agnes Street, near Ellice Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Russel Gibeault, 30, had been seriously assaulted in a residence. He was sent to hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service then issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg, in connection to the homicide.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested the 34-year-old in Winnipeg's south end Wednesday afternoon.

Both men knew each other at the time of the assault, police say.

The 34-year-old is charged with second degree murder and remains in custody, police say.

