Police arrest man, 34, in connection to homicide in Winnipeg last week
Suspect and victim Russel Gibeault, 30, knew each other at the time of the incident, police say
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide near the St. Matthews area last week.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 12, police officers responded to a call about a man who had been assaulted in the 400 block of Agnes Street, near Ellice Avenue.
When police arrived, they found Russel Gibeault, 30, had been seriously assaulted in a residence. He was sent to hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.
The Winnipeg Police Service then issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg, in connection to the homicide.
On Thursday, police announced they arrested the 34-year-old in Winnipeg's south end Wednesday afternoon.
Both men knew each other at the time of the assault, police say.
The 34-year-old is charged with second degree murder and remains in custody, police say.
More from CBC News: