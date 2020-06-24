Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in McDonald's parking lot stabbing

A man who police say is linked to Winnipeg's 18th homicide of 2020 was arrested this week.

Robert James Forbister, 33, died Saturday after being stabbed in a McDonald's parking lot near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street early Friday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service said.

Winnipeg police arrested Brian Jamie Cromarty, 34, on Tuesday.

Cromarty is charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held in police custody.

