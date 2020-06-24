Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in McDonald's parking lot stabbing
A man who police say is linked to Winnipeg's 18th homicide of 2020 was arrested this week.
Brian Jamie Cromarty accused in weekend death of Robert James Forbister, 33
Robert James Forbister, 33, died Saturday after being stabbed in a McDonald's parking lot near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street early Friday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service said.
Winnipeg police arrested Brian Jamie Cromarty, 34, on Tuesday.
Cromarty is charged with second-degree murder.
He is being held in police custody.
