Winnipeg police ID man killed in downtown shooting

Winnipeg police have identified a man who died in a shooting on Garry Street on Wednesday morning that sent another man to hospital.

The man who died is 30-year-old Abdulwasi Ahmed, police said in a news release on Saturday.

Police responded to the crime scene, between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue, at about 3:40 a.m. earlier this week, where they found two wounded men.

One man was given medical care on scene and taken to hospital. Ahmed was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The homicide unit is investigating Ahmed's death.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).