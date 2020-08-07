Skip to Main Content
Police ID 29-year-old man as Winnipeg's 26th homicide victim of 2020
Owen Russell Smith, 29, was identified as Winnipeg's 26th homicide victim of 2020.

Police found Owen Russell Smith on Selkirk Avenue near Salter Street with a fatal gunshot wound

Owen Russell Smith, 29, was rushed to hospital Tuesday morning, but pronounced dead upon arrival due to a fatal gunshot wound. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The Winnipeg Police Service has identified Winnipeg's 26th homicide victim of 2020.

Owen Russell Smith, 29, was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Selkirk Avenue, near Salter Street, by police Tuesday morning.

Paramedics rushed Smith to hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police say.

Members of the homicide unit are still investigating, and investigators believe there were more witnesses in the area at the time but have not been interviewed yet.

Anyone who may have information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

