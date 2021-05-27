Police identify man killed in Winnipeg's 11th homicide of 2021

Winnipeg police have identified a man who died after being seriously injured Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a seriously injured man around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Magnus Avenue, between Arlington and Sinclair streets, in Winnipeg's Burrows Central neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they applied first aid to the man. He was sent to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police say.

The man's name and age were not released when police issued information about the homicide on Tuesday.

But police identified the victim Wednesday as Stuart Fritzley, 35.

The homicide unit is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Fritzley was the 11th homicide victim in Winnipeg in 2021, but the fifth homicide victim over a two-week span.

