Winnipeg man, 37, dies after being severely injured early Wednesday

A 37-year-old man is dead after being severely injured early Wednesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

First responders were called shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, when a man was found severely injured outside a home on Beverley Street in the city's West End, police say.

When officers arrived, they started providing first aid to the man, who they identified as Derek Sutton, 37.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries, police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

