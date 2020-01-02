Winnipeg police catch wanted teenager, find homemade gun

Winnipeg police say they found a homemade gun and ammunition on a wanted teenager.

Police officers were driving in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street at about 2:30 p.m. when they saw the teenage boy.

He ran from police, so officers chased him. They found him trying to hide in a backyard on Flora Avenue in the North End and took him into custody.

Police said they found a homemade gun, parts that could be used to make another gun and ammunition on the teen.

The 17-year-old faces a number of charges, including possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teenager was wanted on charges of assault with a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a sentence from earlier incidents.

He was kept in custody.