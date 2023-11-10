Women's hockey coach charged with sexually assaulting teen hockey player

A 28-year-old hockey coach has been charged with over 15 offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring, in connection with a player she once coached, Winnipeg police say.

Investigators first received a tip last month about a "sexually exploitative relationship" between Madison Biluk and a teenage player from 2019-21.

"There's all different reasons that survivors come forward. I can't speak on the reasons why this young lady came forward, but it's harrowing and very brave," Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon said.

"Sport is supposed to be safe, so it's difficult for the entire community."

The abuse started when the girl was younger than 16 but continued after Biluk was no longer the teen's coach, police allege.

Biluk coached with Hockey Manitoba from 2018-23 and is accused of "grooming and gaining the trust of the survivor," McKinnon said.

The victim came forward after an initial report from someone else to police.

"I hope, personally, that the survivor in this can move forward in a healthy, peaceful direction," McKinnon said.

"She is a phenomenal person. This is a very brave action."

McKinnon would not say which teams Biluk worked for.

Biluk, who is no longer coaching, was released by police with conditions.