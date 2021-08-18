Winnipeg police say they've found driver of truck that hit and killed 88-year-old woman

The driver of a five-ton moving truck that ran over and killed an 88-year-old woman as she tried to cross Broadway on her way to the Millennium Library earlier this month has been identified, Winnipeg police say.

The woman, who family identified as Joan Shelton, was trying to cross Smith Street on Aug. 6 when she was hit by a five-ton truck travelling north on Smith that cut the curb while turning east onto Broadway, police have said.

The truck drove away down Broadway without stopping and turned north onto Main Street, police said.

Shelton was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on Aug. 9.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they've identified the driver, and the traffic division is investigating.

Police wouldn't say if any charges have been laid, nor would they provide any details about the driver.

Shelton was Kirstin Bilous's great-aunt, but was always more like a grandmother, Bilous said in an interview with CBC News on Sunday.

Bilous's family is mourning the time they lost with Shelton.

"I just really wish that person would have thought twice before making that decision and then not stopping to see if she was OK. And I wish that they would come forward and own up to it," she said on the weekend.

"Their impatience cost my aunt a lot of good time that she had left."