Winnipeg police seek tips after woman killed in hit and run downtown

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to identify the driver of a moving truck that ran over a woman in her 80s who was trying to cross Broadway on Friday morning.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway and Smith Street at about 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to cross Smith Street when she was hit by a five-ton truck travelling north on Smith that cut the curb while turning east onto Broadway.

The truck continued down Broadway and turned north onto Main Street, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries on Sunday.

Investigators from the Winnipeg police traffic division are asking the public for help to identify the truck — a five-ton white moving truck — and the driver.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-7085.

More from CBC Manitoba: