Winnipeg high school football coach charged with sexually assaulting 5 former students

A Winnipeg high school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting five former students and football players he coached at Vincent Massey and Churchill high schools starting about 18 years ago, Winnipeg police say.

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of luring and one count of sexual interference. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

"He groomed them," Const. Dani McKinnon said at a Wednesday news conference. "I wouldn't be surprised if after this … that sex crimes may receive additional phone calls."

McKinnon confirmed he is still a teacher at Vincent Massey.

McKay was released with conditions after being charged.

Vincent Massey is in the Pembina Trails School Division and Churchill is in the Winnipeg School Division. Both divisions said they are co-operating with investigators.

Placed on unpaid leave

Ted Fransen, Pembina Trails division superintendent, notified parents and students about the arrest and charges Wednesday, one day after the division was notified.

McKay is currently a Vincent Massey teacher and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, Fransen wrote in an email.

He will not be allowed on school property.

"We learned of this matter only yesterday. We want to assure the Massey community that we will act as quickly as possible to respond to any developments from this matter and support our students and staff," Fransen's statement says.

A Winnipeg School Division spokesperson said police notified the division Wednesday morning about the coming announcement.

News of this alleged breach of trust is devastating within our school community - Radean Carter, WSD spokesperson

"WSD strongly advocates for safe and caring schools and the well-being of our students, and news of this alleged breach of trust is devastating within our school community," Radean Carter, a WSD spokesperson, said in an email.

WSD superintendent of education Celia Caetano-Gomes also said the division is reaching out to families of Churchill High School students to connect them with clinical support services for their children.

"The circumstances of this arrest continue to be under investigation, however, we are deeply concerned for the health and wellness of all of our students," Caetano-Gomes said in a statement to parents.

'Brave survivor came forward'

During the news conference, police said the sex crimes unit was contacted this month by five adults who alleged McKay sexually assaulted them between 2004 and 2011, while they were students and played football for Churchill and Vincent Massey.

They told police the same man sexually assaulted them while he was teaching physical education and coaching football, first at Churchill and later at Vincent Massey. Most of the alleged assaults happened at McKay's home, McKinnon said.

McKinnon said McKay forged relationships beyond what is typically expected of coaches and teachers.

"He's a person in position of trust and then this relationship begins in that fashion and unfortunately it breaches those lines," she said.

There is always a possibility other people will come forward, given McKay has a "long-standing tenure in the football community," she said.

McKinnon lauded the former players for coming forward, including the individual who provided details of the oldest count in the investigation, from 2004.

"A very brave survivor came forward," she said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245.

Support for survivors and others is available through the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631, or through Winnipeg police victim services at 204-986-6350.