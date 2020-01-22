Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police to hold news conference about sexual assault they say involves former hockey coach

Winnipeg police will make an announcement at a news conference Thursday about a past sexual assault they say involves a former hockey coach.

CBC News will live stream the Winnipeg Police Service news conference here at 1 p.m. CT.

Police did not release any further details about the matter.

