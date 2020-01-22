Winnipeg police to hold news conference about sexual assault they say involves former hockey coach
Winnipeg police will make an announcement at a news conference Thursday about a past sexual assault they say involves a former hockey coach.
CBC News will live stream the news conference at 1 p.m. CT
Winnipeg police will make an announcement Thursday about a past sexual assault they say involves a former hockey coach, according to a media advisory.
CBC News will live stream the Winnipeg Police Service news conference here at 1 p.m. CT.
Police did not release any further details about the matter.
More from CBC Manitoba: