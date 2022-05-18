Winnipeg police ask for help identifying pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle

Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public in identifying a pedestrian who died after she was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Henry Avenue, south of Higgins Avenue, at about 11:30 p.m., after reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

They found a seriously injured woman lying on the road. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died.

Investigators are still trying to identify the woman, who they believe is between the ages of 45 and 55.

They describe her as Indigenous, with a slim build and shoulder-length salt and pepper hair. She was wearing colourful "galaxy print" sweatpants, a sweatshirt and white, pink and yellow New Balance runners at the time of the collision, police say.

The woman was wearing 'galaxy print' pants, similar to those shown in this stock photo, when she was found, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

She had three distinct tattoos, including one on her right wrist reading "Klyde love you."

Another tattoo on her left forearm read "Rohdy" inside a red half heart, and she had a pentagram symbol on the same forearm, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085 or the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 if after hours.

