Winnipeg police asking for help in finding 16-year-old girl

Police are asking Winnipeggers to help find a teenage girl who was last seen in mid-October in the North End area

Precious Jewel Keeper, 16, is said to be five-foot-eight and 131 pounds, with long black hair with brown eyes.

Keeper is known to frequent the city's North End.



Police is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.