Winnipeg police asking for help in finding 16-year-old girl
Manitoba

Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenage girl who was last seen in mid-October in the North End area

Winnipeg police is asking the public for help to find Precious Jewel Keeper, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in mid-October.

Precious Jewel Keeper, 16, is said to be five-foot-eight and 131 pounds, with long black hair with brown eyes.

Keeper is known to frequent the city's North End.
   
Police is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

