Winnipeg police helicopter won't fly again until at least end of May, chief says

Winnipeg's police helicopter will be grounded for at least a few months as it undergoes a mandatory inspection so it can be certified to continue to fly, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth says.

The mandatory 12-year inspection of the Air-1 helicopter was supposed to happen last year, but got put on hold because of the pandemic, Smyth said at a Winnipeg Police Board meeting on Friday.

The helicopter has been down for several weeks and is likely to stay out of commission until at least the end of May, he said.

"The life of the aircraft is mapped out, often around maintenance," Smyth said.

The maintenance is budgeted to cost around $600,000, he said.

The department will save money on fuel costs while Air-1 is on the ground, but not on much else, Smyth told the police board.

The helicopter comes down for maintenance regularly, he said, but this checkup is the only time it will be grounded for such a long time.

While Air-1 is out of service, officers on the ground will take on the support roles the helicopter usually provides, Smyth said.

