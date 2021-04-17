Winnipeg police make 1st arrest for alleged repeat violations of pandemic public health orders

Winnipeg police have made their first arrest of someone accused of violating pandemic public health orders and say there are five outstanding arrest warrants for other alleged repeat offenders.

Const. Dani McKinnon said the arrest under the Provincial Offences Act — a first by the Winnipeg police — and the five outstanding warrants involve allegations of repeated violations of health orders.

Anti-masker Chris Saccoccia, otherwise known as Chris Sky, is among the five individuals for whom arrest warrants have been issued, she said.

Saccoccia has developed a reputation for flouting pandemic public health orders, including failing to follow isolation rules.

He has been travelling across Canada to hold illegal rallies that draw hundreds of unmasked people in defiance of pandemic public health orders.

He has already had encounters with police in other cities, including in Toronto, where he was arrested last week.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister recently referred to him as an "idiot."

Manitoba enforcement officials have been ticketing organizers and participants of these rallies for weeks.

Another such rally is scheduled to take place Friday night in Winnipeg at The Forks. A representative with The Forks said staff will be monitoring at the historical site, and public health enforcement officers and the Winnipeg police have been alerted.

Saccoccia was expected to attend but has since suggested on social media he'll be avoiding Manitoba due to his outstanding arrest warrant.

Winnipeg police are expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. CT to provide more details about the arrest and five outstanding arrest warrants.