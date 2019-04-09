No charges laid after 5-year investigation into Winnipeg police HQ construction

A five-year RCMP investigation into alleged fraud and forgery connected to the creation of a new downtown Winnipeg police headquarters has concluded with no charges being laid.

On Dec. 17, 2014, RCMP raided the McGillivray Boulevard offices of Caspian Construction, the primary contractor on a project that converted Canada Post's former complex into the new home of the police service.

At the time, RCMP said they were conducting a criminal investigation into the project, which cost the city $214 million in real estate and construction charges by the time it was finished in 2016.

The investigation, known as Project Dalton, was later expanded to include a second Caspian project, the construction of the Canada Post mail processing plant near the Winnipeg airport.

The RCMP had alleged in 2015 court documents that Caspian owner Armik Babakhanians "used inflated and altered subtrade invoices and quotes to defraud the city of millions of dollars for work that was done at costs less than his fraudulent submitted costs."

RCMP raided Caspian Construction’s offices in December 2014. For the past five years, the company has been under investigation for alleged fraud in the construction of the Winnipeg police HQ. (CBC)

On Friday, the province issued a news release saying that, based on all available evidence, the Manitoba Prosecution Service is not authorizing any criminal charges.

"After a comprehensive review of the legal issues and the foundational facts provided through the investigation, MPS has concluded that there is not sufficient evidence to approve any criminal charges as there is not a reasonable likelihood of conviction," the release says.

The province said the police investigation lasted approximately 2½ years, then was sent to the Crown for review for possible charges.

Caspian also built the Canada Post mail processing plant in Winnipeg. RCMP said that project was also under investigation. (CBC)

Initial court records alleged Caspian had billed the city for work that had nothing to do with the police HQ — such as the installation of a swimming pool at the house of Shaun Babakhanians, the son of Armik.

By the summer of 2016, the police investigation turned its attention to Phil Sheegl, the city's former CAO. RCMP alleged in court documents that Sheegl was paid "a secret commission" to help Caspian secure the contract to build the HQ.

The Mounties, searching bank accounts connected to Caspian and its owner, discovered a shell company controlled by Babakhanians and his office manager had made a $200,000 payment to a company owned by Sheegl, court documents said.

"This payment occurs less than two weeks after Sheegl, as CAO, is delegated authority to award (unlimited and unspecified) contracts for the WPS HQ project, a project for which Caspian is later awarded a contract in excess of $100 million," RCMP Sgt. Breanne Chanel wrote in a sworn affidavit provided to a judge in June 2016.

Winnipeg lawyer Robert Tapper, who represents former mayor Sam Katz and Sheegl, said the payment wasn't a bribe as alleged by the RCMP, but was part of a $327,000 real-estate deal his clients made with Babakhanians in May or June 2011.

"I mean, the reality is the allegation that's being made here is vastly more serious than they breached some ethical rules. They're saying they took a bribe. That's offensive and wrong," Tapper said in a January 2017 interview with the CBC.

Former Winnipeg Mayor Sam Katz, former CAO Phil Sheegl and Caspian Construction owner Armik Babakhanians. (CBC)

Tapper said this week "it's obscene" that the investigation dragged on for five years and pointed a negative spotlight on his clients.

"What has happened to them is ridiculous and horrible, and should come to an end," he said Tuesday, before it was announced that no charges were being laid. "RCMP should say they have nothing to charge these two people with."

File sent to Crown in 2017

Two years ago, the Mounties said the file was sent to the Crown for review and police would be seeking charges. They later walked that back and said it was premature to make the statement.

When asked last month about the status of the case, the Crown said it had no comment and RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.

"The intricacy of the process is reflective of the length and overall scope of the investigation," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a Nov. 26 email to CBC News.

The province said the Crown consulted other prosecutors and considered a number of charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including breach of trust, fraud exceeding $5,000, forgery of documents, uttering forged documents, keeping false books or documents, and money laundering.

"First, there must be sufficient evidence to support a reasonable likelihood of conviction. The second consideration is whether charges are in the public interest, but this can only be considered if the first standard is met," said a Manitoba Justice press release.

In the end, the Crown felt there wasn't enough evidence to support a conviction.

Winnipeg police said while most of their commercial crimes investigations have been completed in two years or less, these kinds of cases are incredibly complex and have numerous layers and challenges.

"It is also not uncommon for investigators to make numerous applications for judicial authorizations, such as production orders and search warrants. These requirements add to the complexity of financial crime and can create some delays while respondents react to the court orders," Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said.

"We have been fortunate, in that we have been able to address most of our longer-term financial crime investigations within 18-24 months. But there are numerous factors that can result in an investigation taking longer — especially with multifaceted investigations."